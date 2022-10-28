A lot of wrestlers believe they had their best WWE match against John Cena.

The 16-time World Champion has had a legendary 20-year career with the company and has countless memorable rivalries with some of the top names in the world of professional wrestling.

AJ Styles was recently a guest on Stacking Pennies to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he could wrestle any opponent in any arena right now, The Phenomenal One picked to once again do battle against John Cena at Madison Square Garden.

"I've had so many guys that have been in the ring with, and it's been so good. And what arena would that be in? It's so tough," AJ Styles said. "I mean, based on who he is, and one of the matches that I had with him in Madison Square Garden. There's something about John Cena and I. We just mesh well, we're completely the opposite one hundred percent. But I guess opposites attract and we were able to do unbelievable -- I never had a bad match with him. Not one. So Cena is definitely up there on the list, but I could name a few others that would be up there as well." [Timestamp: 24:18 - 25:19]

Who else would AJ Styles pick besides John Cena?

John Cena might be AJ Styles' top pick, but there were two other names that instantly came to mind for him as well.

Those would be two of his biggest rivals from his time in IMPACT Wrestling and current All Elite Wrestling stars Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe.

"So a guy that who had been wrestling forever and still to this day wrestles is Christopher Daniels [and] Samoa Joe," AJ Styles said. "Those guys I've known for forever. I mean it's hard to to pick which one of those matches that I would like to have again, because they were all so good." [Timestamp: 25:21 - 25:40]

What do you make of AJ Styles' comments? Would you like to see another match between him and Cena at Madison Square Garden? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

