"We’re cooking up something awesome for you" - John Cena drops a tease ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2025

John Cena has been making headlines since his heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, with fans still wondering why he chose to play a villainous gimmick during his retirement tour. The Franchise Player became the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41 and is now set to defend the gold against CM Punk at Night of Champions.

While fans await the title match, which is set to take place next weekend in Saudi Arabia, Cena made an appearance at WWE SummerSlam Kickoff. Michael Cole asked some interesting questions of the Last Real Champion at the event.

The legendary commentator asked Cena why he turned heel and why he changed his character in the final run of his in-ring career. The Franchise Player chose to dodge the questions and asked fans to continue watching weekly shows and premium live events to get answers to their questions.

The Greatest of All Time then urged fans to watch Night of Champions and the upcoming episode of SmackDown. In the process, he teased that the company had some big things lined up for his retirement tour.

“If you guys are digging what we’re doing on television, I hope you watch Night of Champions because it’s gonna be f’n great. I hope you like SmackDown, hope you like the next SmackDown because we’re cooking up something awesome for you,” Cena said. [From 20:43 onwards]

John Cena might have to defend his title in a rematch at WWE SummerSlam

The 2025 King of the Ring Tournament is nearing its end, and Randy Orton has already qualified for the final. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are set to collide on RAW this week to determine Orton’s opponent for Night of Champions. The tournament's winner will get a world title opportunity at SummerSlam.

If Rhodes gets the victory on RAW this week, The Viper will take on The American Nightmare at Night of Champions. Both men have failed to defeat John Cena during his retirement tour, and either of them could challenge The Franchise Player at SummerSlam.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for John Cena, Rhodes, Orton, and Jey heading into Saudi Arabia.

