"We're definitely doing something" - Up-and-coming team hint at their WWE in-ring debut

An up-and-coming duo recently spoke about their future in WWE, hinting at their possible in-ring debut in the future.

After a basketball career, The Cavinder Twins (Haley Cavinder & Hanna Cavinder) signed NIL deals with the Stamford-based promotion. On the July 18, 2023, episode of NXT, Hanna and Haley appeared on WWE TV for the first time. The duo carried Thea Hail on their shoulders after the latter's victory in a battle royal. They later attended the July 21 edition of SmackDown.

In a recent episode of the Everyone's Different podcast, Haley and Hanna discussed the current status of their NIL deals with WWE. The twin sisters also shared their experience with the Stamford-based promotion, hinting that both sides are working on "something" that might lead to their in-ring debut.

"We went out to the facilities and stuff, and then we went to SummerSlam in Nashville, which was really fun, a year ago, and then we went to SmackDown. The superstars are awesome. Being able to pick their brains and talk to them about it. We're definitely doing something with them in the future. Stay tuned, you might see us in the ring. I love it," Hanna said. [H/T - Fightful]

Check out the video below:

The Cavinder Twins on giving WWE fans what they want

During the same interview, Haley Cavinder & Hanna Cavinder noted that World Wrestling Entertainment treated them with great respect.

The Stamford-based company has a massive fanbase. Hence, The Cavinder Twins want to bring something "unique" to the table that would excite the WWE Universe.

"The people are so cool, the community and fanbase are like no other. It's really cool. Growing up, I didn't know much about it. That's the number one question I get, 'When are you guys going in?' Us being twins, for a lot of people, that's unique, and we can bring something to their community. It might be in the ring, stay tuned," Haley added. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if the duo will make their in-ring debut anytime soon.

When do you think The Cavinder Twins will wrestle their first match? Sound off in the comments section below.