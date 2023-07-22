Upcoming team reportedly present at tonight's WWE SmackDown

From college basketball to the WWE ring, it appears that the upcoming women's tag team was reportedly present at tonight's SmackDown after briefly appearing on the development brand NXT.

After making an exit from basketball, the Cavinder Twins (Haley & Hanna) have decided to pursue their next career. According to the reports by Sean Neuman of People Magazine, the 22-year-old twin sisters remain a part of the WWE name, image, and likeness (NIL) contract.

On this week's episode of NXT, Haley and Hanna were on the up and center of attention when they made their first television appearance and carried Thea Hail following an epic battle royal win.

The latest Fightful Select reports suggest that The Cavinder Twins will be at tonight's Smackdown as they were escorted to a suite.

Even though the 22-year-old twins are making sporadic appearances on WWE programming, they need some development before the main roster debut. Hence there are speculations that Haley and Hanna could make a real run very shortly as in-ring stars, probably on the NXT brand.

Currently, The Cavinder Twins have reportedly been receiving massive amounts through their NIL deals but have not signed new contracts. Only time will tell if and when Haley and Hanna will receive a developmental or main roster contract from the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you want to see The Cavinder Twins make their main-roster debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars