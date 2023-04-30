"We're gonna kick his a**" - Current champion goes off on Solo Sikoa after this week's SmackDown

One-half of WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens, recently blasted Solo Sikoa for always trying to disrupt his matches.

The Bloodline was in utter disarray this week as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos in a WrestleMania main event rematch. After a hard-fought battle, KO hit Jimmy with a Stunner, and Zayn delivered a Helluva Kick for the win.

Megan Morant spoke with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions on The SmackDown Lowdown this week. During the interview, Owens went off on Sikoa for continuously interfering in their matches. The Prizefighter detailed that despite his name being Solo, he was always showing up with The Usos as a backup. KO made it clear that he and Zayn would take The Enforcer down at Backlash.

"At Backlash, guess what? I'm really looking forward to one thing. It's getting Solo in the ring. Solo, the man whose name is synonymous with being alone, who can never stay out of people's business." KO continued, "It makes no sense. He's never alone, never. His name should be I have a lot of friends that I love being with. We're gonna kick his a**. But he won't be alone. More than one a**, three a**es." [3:01 - 3:35]

Solo Sikoa tried to interfere in the main event of SmackDown

As KO and Zayn battled The Usos during the main event of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa attempted to tilt the odds in favor of The Bloodline.

During the matchup, Sikoa appeared on the ramp. But before he could reach the ring, Matt Riddle blindsided him. The two stars started an all-out brawl and made their way to the back.

The Street Champion will aim to exact revenge on Zayn, Owens, and Riddle as The Bloodline meets the three stars in a six-man tag team match at Backlash 2023.

