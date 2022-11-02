NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose sent a heartfelt message to WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett ahead of tonight's episode of NXT.

Mandy will be celebrating the one-year mark of her reign as NXT Women's Champion on tonight's show. She defeated Alba Fyre at the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event last weekend to retain the title.

Ahead of tonight's NXT, WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett took to Twitter to praise Mandy Rose. He claimed that all of his senses were "tingling" before tonight's celebration for the NXT Women's Champion.

Mandy Rose responded with a heartfelt message for the former NXT announcer.

"Aww stuuuuu We’re gonna miss you!!" tweeted Mandy Rose.

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose Stu Bennett @StuBennett .



Let’s all pay our respects in unison at 8/7c on All of my senses are tingling as I wait to absorb tonight’s #WWENXT festivities in celebration of the 365+ day reign of the greatest professional wrestler on planet earth, @WWE_MandyRose Let’s all pay our respects in unison at 8/7c on @USA_Network All of my senses are tingling as I wait to absorb tonight’s #WWENXT festivities in celebration of the 365+ day reign of the greatest professional wrestler on planet earth, @WWE_MandyRose ♥️. Let’s all pay our respects in unison at 8/7c on @USA_Network! https://t.co/bAcuURGK0M Aww stuuuuu We’re gonna miss you!! twitter.com/stubennett/sta… Aww stuuuuu We’re gonna miss you!! twitter.com/stubennett/sta…

WWE Hall of Famer praises Mandy Rose

WWE legend Booker T recently discussed the NXT Women's Champion on his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker T claimed that Mandy Rose has definitely stepped up during her time in WWE NXT and praised her work ethic.

"Mandy Rose, man, she stepped up," said Booker T. "She stepped up. She's definitely a player, man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She's come up. And just the looks on her face, her mannerisms, her work ethic, everything is literally on point and you can see her confidence level in-ring is like way over the top." (19:06 - 19:31)

The two-time Hall of Famer noted that Mandy beat herself up trying to win the Tough Enough contest in 2015 and did everything she possibly could to win it. The 57-year-old added that it is nice to see Mandy get her flowers now.

"It's awesome to see, man, because I know exactly where Mandy Rose come from," said Booker T. "I was there at the beginning at Tough Enough 2016 [2015] when she beat herself up trying to win that contest. She didn't win it but I swear, man, she did everything she could have possibly done to win it. So, to see her where she is right now, man, she's getting her flowers. And I say, man, 'You go girl! You do it!' So yeah, it's awesome." (19:32 - 20:00)

Mandy Rose has had a wildly successful run so far in NXT and is worthy of a celebration tonight. It will be interesting to see if anyone tries to spoil the fun for the NXT Women's Champion.

Have you enjoyed Mandy Rose's reign as NXT Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes