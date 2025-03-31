"We're lit up about it" - Top WWE official opens up on John Cena's shocking heel turn

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about John Cena's heel turn. The legendary star embraced his dark side at Elimination Chamber in a shocking move.

John Cena shocked fans as he destroyed Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. He sided with The Rock and unleashed a brutal beatdown on the Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena also made his intentions clear about going after the gold and winning a record 17th World Title at WrestleMania.

During an exclusive conversation with Mail Online, The Game mentioned that Cena took the onus to do something different. He mentioned that Cena challenged everyone to step up their game. Triple H detailed that his former rival's recent performances have inspired people in WWE to be creative and invested in the angle.

"At a certain point in time, they come and they give you something way off. Something you've ever done, and you're like, 'Wow, alright, that's a challenge I've never done before.' That energizes you and gets your creative juices going, and excites you. It lights you up as a performer. This is going to be special because John is lit up about it. We're lit up about it. It's going to be incredible." (H/T: Daily Mail)

John Cena will be on RAW this week

WWE is currently on a European tour ahead of WrestleMania. The tour will have a final stop at O2 Arena in London this week for RAW.

John Cena is advertised for the show. He has opened RAW for the last two weeks with scathing promos directed at the WWE Universe. However, Cody Rhodes has also stepped up and confronted his challenger on both occasions. The two stars have had some tense verbal exchanges during their run-ins.

It will be interesting to see what happens in London when these two stars come face-to-face once again.

