"We are the real ones" – WWE Superstar sends a bold message after joining a new faction

WWE star Angel Garza recently took to Instagram to send a bold message after he joined forces with Santos Escobar and Humberto Carrillo.

Garza and Carrillo recently came to the aid of Escobar, helping him beat Bobby Lashley. The win secured Escobar's place in the finals of the United States Championship Tournament. He will face Kevin Owens to decide the new #1 contender for Logan Paul's title.

Taking to Instagram, Garza sent a bold message, claiming that things are about to get "wild" in 2024.

"We're the reals... we are the real ones, we carry a legacy and we are 100% Latino blood (translated from Spanish) @escobarwwe @humberto_wwe #2024 it’s about to get #WILD," wrote Garza.

Check out Garza's Instagram post:

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio warned Santos Escobar amid his absence

Rey Mysterio recently underwent knee surgery. Speaking in an interview on a recent episode of SmackDown, the Hall of Famer put Santos Escobar on notice.

Following the Crown Jewel premium live event, Mysterio had a fallout with Escobar, who played a crucial role in Mysterio's loss to Logan Paul.

Speaking on SmackDown, Mysterio mentioned that this wasn't the first time he picked the wrong partner. However, he promised to bounce back stronger and go after Escobar once he gets the green light to return. Mysterio said:

"Oh, come on. That's a very easy question to answer (on what is the biggest memory of 2023). Unfortunately what Santos did to me but at the same time, it's something that's occurred to me several times throughout my longevity of being in the WWE. For some reason, I keep on picking the wrong partners. But things will be told when the time is right."

Escobar has been feuding with the LWO since betraying the faction. A potential six-man tag team match could be in the works, with Escobar teaming up with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.

The LWO was recently in action on NXT, with Carlito making his in-ring return after an injury.

What are your thoughts on Garza's new faction? Sound off in the comments section below.