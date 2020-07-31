On the latest edition of Booker T's podcast Hall of Fame, he talked about one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro. Booker T addressed how underrated Cesaro is and how he should've been a top guy in WWE by now.

Booker T also drew a comparison between himself and Cesaro, saying that they have had similar careers. The former WCW Champion also said that he feels Cesaro hurt his own chances by not complaining at all. There were many times that Cesaro could have cried foul over his booking but he didn't make an issue of it.

"We really thought Cesaro was going to be that big star, but it didn't happen for Cesaro that way and Cesaro has been one of those guys, where he's not the squeaky wheel or anything like that. He's not going to go and complain or anything like that. He could have been one of the guys that could have cried so many times. But he's just you know go out there and get the job done and I look at Cesaro's career. Somewhat like mine. Him and I got so much in common. He's one of the guys I talk to all the time and I just always tell him, 'hey man, just keep putting the work in and don't let it get you' and he never does.'' (WrestlingInc)

Booker T praised Cesaro saying that he may go down as one of the greatest Tag Team wrestlers of this generation. The reason, he believes, is that Cesaro is a man who performs the role given to him without any dispute.

Booker T on why Cesaro became Champion again

Booker T also noted why Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro might have won the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

"Not too many people thought they were going to win that match. I don't think too many people gave a whole lot of credit as far as those two going out and winning," Booker T said. "But for those two to pull it off almost like somewhat of the oddest couple of them all, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. I mean it's not Goldust and Booker T or anything like that, but it's close."