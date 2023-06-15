"We wouldn't really be where we are without William Regal" - SmackDown Superstar reveals WWE legend's life-changing work

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland recently discussed William Regal's behind-the-scenes contribution to mentoring European talent in wrestling.

Regal is widely credited for his acclaimed wrestling career. But since his in-ring retirement, he has heavily worked towards opening gates for talented superstars in the United Kingdom. The legend is currently the Vice President of Global Talent Development at WWE, a role he has quietly played for almost a decade.

Ridge Holland shared real-life details of William Regal's influence on superstars like Gunther, Imperium, Butch, and more. Holland said these performers, including himself, would be nowhere without Regal. During his exclusive interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, the SmackDown star said the following about the former Intercontinental Champion:

"It’s not just me as well. I mean, look at William Regal and the number of opportunities he has given to tons of British talent from NXT UK and guys that have come through. He will be talked about in the years to come as the man that really ushered in this era that we are in now with all the British talent, and they are really proving themselves," said Holland.

The Brawling Brutes member further highlighted how Regal had helped WWE's current European performers:

"Not just British but European talent. Gunther doing his thing, and the Imperium boys. We wouldn’t really be where we are without William Regal. There is no Ridge Holland, there is no Butch, there is no Imperium, and there is no Gunther without William Regal."

The WWE Universe was shocked to learn about Regal's release from the company during their budget cuts in 2022. He had a brief yet influential stint in AEW before returning to oversee the global talent development in the Triple H-led company.

Ridge Holland drops hints on Drew McIntyre's WWE return

Fans are curious about Drew McIntyre's future in the company following contradictory reports regarding his contract renewal. However, everyone wants to see The Scottish Warrior back on television in an exciting role.

Holland shared an update on McIntyre during the same interview and said the latter is doing good. While he admitted to not knowing the exact timeframe of The Scottish Warrior's return, the SmackDown star was confident we would see him back on RAW.

