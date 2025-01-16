"We are seeing some change" - Historic female AEW champion sends message after Penta El Zero Miedo debuts on WWE RAW

After months of speculation, Penta finally arrived on WWE RAW on Monday to defeat Chad Gable. A current AEW star recently sent a message explaining why the luchador's debut was important. The name being discussed is Thunder Rosa.

As teased by WWE over the past few weeks, Penta made his debut in San Jose, California, in front of his family. He had a back-and-forth, hard-hitting match against American Made's leader before gaining the pinfall victory.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Thunder Rosa reacted to the former AEW star's first appearance on WWE television. Rosa, the first-ever Mexican-born Women's World Champion in All Elite Wrestling history, explained why it was an important landmark for Hispanics in pro wrestling.

"This is a beautiful moment for Hispanics in professional wrestling. Finally, we are seeing some change and we’re seeing that they’re respecting our traditions. They’re giving us space where we can be ourselves. That’s why I was so proud," Rosa said. [6:05 - 6:21]

Thunder Rosa further explained that just 20 years ago, Hispanics like the Mexicools were riding lawnmowers to the ring. Now, they are presented as a big deal, not just in AEW, but also in WWE.

Some of the current Hispanic stars in WWE today include Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Stephanie Vaquer, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee, Santos Escobar, and more.

Backstage report on Penta's debut on WWE RAW

After Penta's debut and first promo on RAW, there were reports about some WWE talents being unhappy with the luchador because he and Chad Gable allegedly went over their allotted time.

PWInsider clarified their earlier report, explaining that WWE still plans its shows' duration ahead of time. Even though RAW is on Netflix with no time constraints, the time for each segment is still determined beforehand.

The luchador did in fact go over his allotted time for the match and promo, but there was no heat on him. People were happy about his debut, and his merchandise sales are already doing well.

Some stars were just upset that they had their time cut, which was not considered a big deal. The company reportedly didn't want to go past 10:30 PM EST because it wanted all the dark matches to be over soon so everyone could go home early.

