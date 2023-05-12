"We both still love each other" - Bo Dallas has no issues if his career ends, comments on relationship with current WWE star

Bo Dallas has officially not been in WWE since his release in 2021, but reports suggest he was under the Uncle Howdy persona not too long ago. During a recent interview, the 32-year-old star opened up about his current status and admitted that he and Bray Wyatt were satisfied with their careers.

The former WWE NXT Champion has not been an active competitor for some time. Still, he's enjoyed every moment and cherishes the relationships he's developed in pro wrestling over the years.

While Bray Wyatt has had more success as a singles superstar, Bo Dallas said he would have no issues if he had to leave the business soon:

"We can both look at our careers and realize we've both accomplished enough to be satisfied. I'd like a lot more about the singles stuff, but I'm satisfied. If it ended tomorrow, I would have done all the good and met a lot of great people, and I'm happy with it," said Dallas on The Hannibal TV. [2:00 -2:22]

Dallas and Wyatt have had contrasting careers as, despite the early promise; Bo lost momentum as a solo performer as he got deeper into his WWE run. They both worked together in FCW and went their separate ways, which Dallas felt was necessary "to save" themselves.

Rotunda explained that he and Bray introduced previously unseen characters on national television during their rise. He clarified that he always loved his real-life brother, even though they might not always be in regular contact:

"But I think we both know us together, in doing what we do best together, is a completely different formula and something that's never been seen on national TV. I mean, when we were doing that together, it was before any of us were on TV, and we were both kind of, to save ourselves, went down our own trajectories, and that's okay. We both still love each other." 2:23 - 2:54]

That was completely unintentional: Bo Dallas on he and Bray Wyatt becoming cult leaders in WWE

Bo might have started as an overly positive persona, but it became pretty evident that there was something sinister behind his enthusiasm. Dallas enjoyed a great stint in WWE NXT as a heel but, unfortunately, didn't get the backing on the main roster.

The former Social Outcasts member noted that he and Bray Wyatt always wanted to be different from each other in kayfabe and prove that they were nothing like the legendary predecessors in their family.

Dallas and Wyatt, though, never intended to have gimmicks resembling real cul leaders, as he claimed below:

"That's how we both went into this process, and we both knew we both had to make a completely different name for ourselves other than our Dad or uncle or grandfather. I mean, Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt are nothing like Barry Windham, Blackjack Mulligan, and Kendall Windham, and that's on purpose. We strived to be different even from each other, even though accidentally, not subconsciously, we both kind of turned into cult leaders in a way. That was completely unintentional." [0:36 - 1:15]

