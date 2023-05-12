Superstar rumored to be Uncle Howdy finally breaks silence on working with Bray Wyatt amidst absence

The prolonged absence of Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy has raised concerns about their status. Bo Dallas, the star reported to be under the Howdy mask, has now spoken about his relationship with his real-life brother in a new interview.

While it's not confirmed, multiple outlets have speculated that Dallas has been brought back into WWE to play the role of Uncle Howdy. Despite keeping a low profile, he spoke to Hannibal TV and was asked about the experience of working with Bray Wyatt.

Bo revealed that discussions for him to team up with Bray have happened since they were both in FCW.

"Yes (whether it was discussed for him and Bray Wyatt to team up). I don't know how far I can get into that. It was discussed quite a bit. If it were either me or in my brother's favor, it would have already happened. We've wanted it to happen since we were both in FCW." [0:10 - 0:32]

Dallas explained that their respective singles careers took them on different paths, and while he has no regrets about it, he was currently at a point where they could "meet up again."

The former NXT Champion was unsurprisingly careful about what he disclosed but alluded that he and Wyatt might already be up to something on TV, hinting towards his rumored Uncle Howdy persona. Bo Dallas confirmed that he's been in regular contact with Bray Wyatt and told the fans to "watch out" regarding their potential alliance in WWE.

"But now, we're back to a point where we can meet up again and do something we've always wanted to do. I think that's what we always wanted, but we wanted to prove ourselves first. Together, the sky is the limit. Watch out! Even now, we talk once a week, a couple of times a week. He called me right before I came here. But we talk quite a bit." [2:55 - 3:40]

Bo Dallas details how Bray Wyatt came up with his character

While there have been a few missed opportunities, Bray Wyatt's gimmick is considered one of the most unique offerings in modern-day pro wrestling.

The former Universal Champion reinvented himself, and his WWE career took off after he became a kayfabe cult leader. Bo Dallas noted that he was close to Bray Wyatt when planning the character many years ago.

The 32-year-old admitted that the amount of effort Bray put into creating the persona would put any Hollywood actor to shame and called it "one of the most impressive feats" he'd witnessed in pro wrestling.

"I think that time period where I was getting into the Bo Dallas character, and he was, well, I was there very much at the beginning of him creating the Bray Wyatt character. That was just a cool experience. How much time and effort and research and what he did to make that character, god damn, screw any Hollywood actor, man, that was legitimately one of the most impressive feats of turning yourself into another person I've ever seen. I'll never take that back." [4:12 - 5:00]

Bo Dallas once again teased a partnership with his brother and ended the chat by saying he would enjoy doing "whatever everybody always expected."

The former Wyatt Family leader might return to WWE soon, and if the rumors are to be believed, Bo Dallas could eventually be unveiled as the man behind Uncle Howdy.

