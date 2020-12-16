"We talked the office into changing the finish" - Backstage details on Booker T & Goldust's title win

Booker T and Goldust won the WWE Tag Team titles at the Armageddon pay-per-view on December 15, 2002. On the 18th anniversary of the event, Lance Storm has revealed the conversation that went on behind the scenes before the show took place.

Storm and William Regal faced Booker T and Goldust, The Dudley Boyz, and Chris Jericho and Christian in a four-way elimination match. The original plan was supposed to see Storm and Regal win the titles from Jericho and Christian. However, Storm suggested that Booker T and Goldust should win the match instead.

WIlliam Regal & I were originally booked to win this match. I suggested Booker & Goldust win instead because they had so many failed title shots. I thought failing again would hurt them too much. Others in the match agreed and we talked the office into changing the finish. https://t.co/SPKuErr9xw — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 15, 2020

As Storm said in his tweet, the other Superstars involved in the match agreed that Booker T and Goldust should pick up the victory. WWE management then changed the finish, meaning Storm and Regal had to wait for their first WWE Tag Team title reign as partners.

What happened after Booker T and Goldust’s title win?

Lance Storm revealed in another tweet that WWE’s higher-ups already had plans for his tag team partnership with William Regal around that time. That is why they were happy to let Booker T and Goldust win the Tag Team titles at Armageddon 2002 instead of them.

They had plans for Regal and I — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) December 15, 2020

Booker T and Goldust’s reign lasted 22 days before they dropped the titles to Storm and Regal on RAW in January 2003. The Dudley Boyz were crowned the new WWE Tag Team Champions at the 2003 Royal Rumble but their reign ended after just one day. Storm and Regal regained the titles on RAW and they went on to have a 63-day reign.

Around the same time, Booker T continued to team with Goldust in the build-up to his WrestleMania XIX match against Triple H. However, as tag team partners, the duo of Booker T and Goldust never held the WWE Tag Team titles again.

Following those January 2003 title changes, the rest of the year saw several other duos hold the WWE Tag Team titles. Other title holders included Chief Morley and Lance Storm, Kane and Rob Van Dam, La Resistance, The Dudley Boyz, and Batista and Ric Flair.