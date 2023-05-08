"We have to have this triple-threat horsesh*t?" - Former WWE manager finds a major loophole in Triple H's plan for the World Heavyweight Championship

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette had some issues with Triple H's recent announcement regarding the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the Backlash press conference, Triple H mentioned that two triple-threat matches will take place this week on RAW. The two winners will face each other later on the same night to select the top contender from the red brand. Similarly, another contender will be selected from SmackDown and the two will duke it out at Night of Champions for the title.

This week on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran discussed the plan to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion. He questioned why SmackDown stars were competing in the event when the title was exclusive to RAW. Cornette also wondered what the company would do if a superstar from the blue brand ended up winning the whole thing.

"We can't even get a tournament with legitimate matches and eliminations among top people? We have to have this triple-threat horsesh*t? But he just said across both brands. How does that work then if the guy is exclusive to RAW? If one of the SmackDown people wins it then it's been drafted from RAW to SmackDown. Do they have to go back? Or they've been drafted or they were already on SmackDown to begin with, they now automatically would go to RAW. Why are you giving SmackDown people a chance at a title that's gonna be exclusive to RAW to begin with?" [From 2:55 - 3:37]

WWE announced the contenders for the World Heavyweight Championship

This Sunday, WWE revealed the names of the top 12 stars from both brands that will be competing for the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship.

The red brand will see the likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and The Miz competing for the gold.

On the other hand, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Edge, and Sheamus will represent the blue brand.

