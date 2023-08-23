"We've seen this Becky-Trish promo 18 freaking times already" - Veteran blasts WWE for repetition (Exclusive) 

WWE continued building its Payback 2023 matches on RAW, one of which is Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' rematch. The top female stars were involved in a promo segment this week, and Vince Russo has revealed that he found it really monotonous.

Becky Lynch came out first and spoke about her legacy while addressing her feud with Trish Stratus. The Hall of Famer expectedly interrupted 'Big Time Becks' and cut a typical heel promo about her being tired of proving herself to the fans.

A French chant even broke out during the angle as the Quebec City fans were clearly not interested in what Stratus had to say. Vince Russo, too, wasn't a fan, as he called out WWE for its stale booking.

The former WWE writer claimed he'd seen a similar back-and-forth between Lynch and Stratus on many occasions. He urged the creative team to think out of the box for once. Russo shared his criticism on the latest Legion of RAW episode, which you can view below:

"What were they chanting that sounded like Pocahontas? What the heck? I don't even know what they are saying. Bro, we've seen this Becky-Trish promo 18 freaking times already, bro! Come on! Oh my gosh! Talk about beating a dead horse, man." [40:30 – 41:30]

Vince Russo on Raquel Rodriguez confronting Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

WWE also confirmed Rhea Ripley's next title defense as the Judgment Day member will take on Raquel Rodriguez at Payback.

As seen on Monday Night RAW, Raquel Rodriguez made her return after a brief injury hiatus and was seen making her entrance with a crutch. It was all just a ploy to deceive Rhea Ripley, who initially didn't take Rodriguez seriously as the latter still seemed to be nursing a knee injury.

It ended up being a ruse as Raquel attacked Rhea and confirmed their upcoming title showdown for the next WWE PLE. Vince Russo reviewed the segment and found it odd that Ripley was the only person fooled by Rodriguez's trick.

"That's what I'm saying, bro. Everybody at home, everybody at the arena, everybody knows it's a ruse, except Rhea Ripley, of course," said Russo. "Rhea Ripley thinks, 'Oh, look at her! She's coming out here with a crutch'; meanwhile, everybody knows (that Raquel is alright). That's typical pro wrestling, man!" [34:00 – 35:30]

