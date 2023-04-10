"We want a fight" - Becky Lynch sends a message to SmackDown stars ahead of their title match on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and her tag team partner Lita are currently set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on this week's episode of RAW.

Morgan and Rodriguez earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in a number one contender's match on the red brand last week.

The Man and The Extreme Diva have held the gold since winning it on the February 27th edition of RAW, and this will be their first title defense.

Ahead of the match, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to send a message to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, telling them that she and Lita are prepared for a fight.

"The time has come upon us! Finally [Lita] and I will get to defend our titles for the first time tomorrow night on #WWERaw. Bring your best [Liv Morgan] and Raquel. We want a fight," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch addresses her future outside of WWE

The Man is one of the biggest and most successful female stars in the history of wrestling. She has held many titles, headlined numerous events, and shared the ring with countless stars during her career.

During an appearance on Upfront with Katie Hannon, Becky Lynch stated that she would probably pursue an acting career when she's done with wrestling.

"Who knows? I have a little left in the tank, and then I got my degree in acting. (...) And so, I'm not really good at much else other than performing, so (...) I think I'm ok at writing. I have a book coming out next year, too, but yeah, either something in line of acting, performing. Always be in the entertainment industry, I think," she said.

Becky Lynch competed at WrestleMania 39 Night 1, where she joined forces with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match, which they won.

Do you think Becky and Lita will retain the tag titles on RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

