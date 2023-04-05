"I have a little left in the tank" - Current champion addresses her future outside of WWE

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch recently addressed her future outside the wrestling business.

Lynch started her wrestling training as a teenager. However, she later left the business for a few years, during which she earned a degree in acting. After returning to in-ring action, Lynch signed with WWE in 2013. She is now one of the top superstars on the main roster.

In a recent interview with Upfront with Katie Hannon, The Man addressed her future after WWE. Lynch disclosed that she would probably pursue an acting career.

"[What's next for you?] Who knows? I have a little left in the tank, and then I got my degree in acting. It's something that I've been doing a little bit of lately. [Have you thought about a career (in acting)?] That's why I did my degree here at DIT in Rathmines and at Columbia College in Chicago. And so, I'm not really good at much else other than performing, so (...) I think I'm ok at writing. I have a book coming out next year, too, but yeah, either something in line of acting, performing. Always be in the entertainment industry, I think," she said. [34:29 - 35:16]

Becky Lynch was victorious at WWE WrestleMania 39

For several months, Becky Lynch feuded with Damage CTRL. A few weeks ago, she teamed up with the returning Lita to defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. Last Saturday, the two teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

Last Monday on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Mogan became the new number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They will challenge Lynch and Lita for the titles next week on RAW.

