WWE Superstar Becky Lynch announces new project outside of wrestling

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently announced that she would publish her biography next year.

Lynch started her wrestling training as a teenager. Although she later left the business for a while, she returned to compete on the independent circuit. In 2013, The Man signed a contract with WWE and has since become one of the company's biggest stars.

In a recent interview with Katie Hannon of Upfront, Lynch announced that she has a book coming out next year, which will probably be called "The Man."

"The Book? Yes, just my biography. I wrote it myself. [Where do you get time to write a biography?] So, very slow, very slow increments as often as possible, you know. So, I would just try to steal an hour or two or if I had half an hour here or there or whatever and just write as often as I could until it amounted to a book. And then you go back and change it and then you're like, 'oh, I don't like this' and you're going back," she said.

The Women's Tag Team Champion disclosed that she took a year-long writing course to help her write the biography.

"Then I took a writing course and I've just finished it or about to finish it. It was a year-long writing course. And so, originally I started, and I was like, 'I am a great writer. I am the best. I am the best writer. James Joyce move over.' Then I took this writing course and then I realized how much I didn't know about writing and then I realized how bad my writing was and now I've been able to go back and change it until it was like simultaneously the best and the worst thing that I've ever done," Lynch added. [35:16 - 36:17]

Check out the entire interview down below:

Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus defeated Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past few months, Becky Lynch has feuded with Bayley and Damage CTRL. A few weeks ago, The Man teamed up with the returning Lita to defeat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and capture the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Last Saturday, the new Women's Tag Team Champions teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Lynch and Lita will now face the new number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, next week on RAW.

