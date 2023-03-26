Becky Lynch discusses retirement plans from WWE

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch recently discussed her retirement plans.

The Man kicked off her wrestling career in 2002. She competed on the independent circuit for several years before signing with Vince McMahon's promotion in 2013. Lynch has since become one of the top female superstars in the company. While she is a former six-time Women's Champion, Lynch now holds the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

In a recent interview with The Tommy Tiernan Show, the 36-year-old superstar discussed her retirement plans, where she disclosed that she would continue wrestling for a few more years before eventually hanging up her boots.

"Well I started (wrestling) 21 years ago and so, I still have a few more years left in me… (And then there will come a time) to hang up the boots, yeah," she said. [H/T: PostWrestling]

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita will face Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past few months, Becky Lynch has been feuding with Bayley's Damage CTRL. A few weeks ago, WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to join forces with The Man to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky and capture the Women's Tag Team Titles. During the match, another Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, also returned to prevent Bayley from interfering.

Lynch, Lita, and Stratus will go head-to-head against Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39. Last year, Becky faced Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 to defend her RAW Women's Championship. However, she lost her title to The EST. Meanwhile, Stratus has not competed at the Show of Shows since 2011. In her last Mania, she teamed up with Snooki and John Morrison to defeat LayCool and Dolph Ziggler.

While Lynch and Stratus have competed several times at WrestleMania, Lita surprisingly wrestled only once on the Grandest Stage of Them All. She wrestled in a Triple Threat match against Stratus and Jazz for the Women's Title at WrestleMania X8. Nevertheless, the bout ended with Jazz's victory.

