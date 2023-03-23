36-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin praising her for helping him return at WrestleMania

A current champion in WWE has reacted to Stone Cold Steve Austin crediting her for helping him get back into shape for last year's WrestleMania.

The Rattlesnake made his return to the ring last year at WWE WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It started as an episode of The KO Show but wound up turning into a legitimate match with the 58-year-old getting the win after hitting The Prizefighter with the Stunner.

Steve Austin recently appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast and disclosed that The Man's workout routine helped him prepare for WrestleMania 38.

"But the one that really got me was Becky Lynch’s comeback routine. So I did Becky Lynch’s routine over and over and over again and then I invented my own out of that. So I was training hard at my house, but I didn’t have a ring.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to react to Stone Cold's kind words and shared a picture of them sharing a beer on the March 16, 2020 edition of WWE RAW.

Stone Cold doesn't think a match against WWE legend will ever happen

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently praised a 45-year-old superstar but doesn't think that the dream match will ever take place.

John Cena returned to the company on March 6th and is scheduled to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. Theory is incredibly confident heading into his title defense against the legend and vowed to put him on the shelf at WrestleMania.

Speaking to Ryan Satain on the Out of Character podcast, Austin noted that working with Cena would have been great because John is a special talent. However, the 58-year-old added that he doesn't think a match between them is a possibility anymore.

"God man, Working with him would've been a highlight and I had a bunch of highlights, and it would've been a real special thing because there's something about John that people get so invested in his matches. He's a very special talent. It would've been great to have a match with him, but will it ever happen? No. But I think very highly of John," Stone Cold Steve Austin said. [6:09 - 6:34]

The Rattlesnake has been rumored to be a part of several matches at this year's WrestleMania, but nothing has come to fruition thus far. Time will tell if he steps back into the ring for another match in WWE down the line.

