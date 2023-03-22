"I'm going to put him on the shelf" - Austin Theory sends warning to 45-year-old WWE star ahead of WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Cena returned to the company during the March 6 edition of WWE RAW and got a tremendous reaction from his hometown crowd in Boston, Massachusetts. Theory immediately interrupted and challenged the veteran to a match at WrestleMania.

The Champ didn't seem interested in the match at first, but he later accepted the challenge. The Leader of the Cenation then mocked Austin Theory for every flaw he had as a performer and vowed to humble him at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump and was asked if he felt like the match at WrestleMania was about Cena passing the torch. The champion claimed that he didn't care and is focused on taking over RAW.

"I don't care about that. John Cena, people say he's one of the greatest of all time, but now it's just a different vision of me. I've got a different sight. It is about me taking over this place and making it what it deserves to be, and that is in my image and what I want. And John Cena, he's always going to be around," said Theory.

Austin vowed to put Cena on the shelf at WrestleMania and claimed that he will only be returning to WWE in the future to wave to the crowd.

"He [John Cena] can show up, he can shake hands, he can get his little celebration. But any thoughts of him stepping back into that ring after this, no you are done. And that is what I am going to do, I'm going to put him on the shelf. So any time John Cena comes back, it is just a wave," added Theory.

Austin Theory says WWE legend John Cena is a motivational video

Austin Theory took several shots at John Cena during his appearance on the recent episode of The Bump.

The 25-year-old stated that the 16-time World Champion never helped him during his time at the Performance Center and he's made it here on his own. He compared John to a forgettable motivational speaker and claimed that he didn't need his help.

"Sure, he [John Cena] was a motivation and inspiration, but not one of those days was John Cena next to me and helping me. Every single one of those days was on my own, and realizing all the work that I've put in, the level that I've gotten myself on, I don't need John Cena. That is all he is, he is a motivational video. You watch it for three minutes, you watch it for a little bit. That day you might remember it and then the next day you don't," said Austin Theory.

Austin Theory has had an up-and-down run on the main roster thus far but is less than two weeks away from the biggest match of his career.

It will be interesting to see the reaction Austin Theory receives moving forward if he is able to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

