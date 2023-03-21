"They've b**tardized their product on so many levels" - Veteran bashes WWE for letting Austin Theory win against 32-year-old star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has heavily criticized Austin Theory's booking on the recent edition of RAW.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Austin Theory faced Montez Ford in a singles match. Despite attacking Theory with a big frog splash, Ford lost the match as the former hit him with an A-Town Down to secure the win.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo bashed WWE for letting Theory pick up a win against Ford. He reasoned that the company shouldn't have halted Street Profits' momentum, as the tag team will be going to WrestleMania 39 in less than two weeks.

"But what does make sense is in back-to-back weeks, Austin Theory is going to beat the tag team, one at a time, bro. We called every single one of these things four weeks ago. They're gonna give Austin Theory wins, they're gonna give him wins, they're giving him wins over tag teams. Oh my God, bro! You said it doesn't make any sense, you know all the sense in the world. They've for the sake of money, they've b**tardized their product on so many levels, so many levels man." (17:40 - 19:30)

Vince Russo criticized WWE for booking Austin Theory inconsistently

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for its inconsistent booking of the United States Champion Theory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled how Theory had turned into a 'vicious' person for two weeks and his character change disappeared after a while.

Russo called out the creative team for not putting enough effort into the youngster's storylines and also mentioned how WWE didn't give a proper explanation for his gimmick change.

"It was about six weeks ago now, something happened with Theory, I don't remember how it happened. Remember he came out, 'I'm not a kid anymore, you're not gonna call me a kid.' Remember for like two weeks, he was this vicious [person]? What happened to that? That's gone! What happens to these things that go nowhere all the time; all the time these things go nowhere," said Russo.

It would be interesting to see how WWE plans to book the United States Champions as he prepares to battle John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

