Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently pointed out the inconsistency with Austin Theory's portrayal on RAW.

The reigning United States Champion underwent a major character change after losing his Money in the Bank contract last year. He dropped his selfie gimmick and took on a more serious role. However, on the red brand this week, he was involved in a backstage segment with The Street Profits that didn't seem to fit his character.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned what happened to the old vicious Austin Theory while reviewing this past Monday night's episode of RAW.

"It was about six weeks ago now, something happened with Theory, I don't remember how it happened. Remember he came out, 'I'm not a kid anymore, you're not gonna call me a kid.' Remember for like two weeks, he was this vicious [person]? What happened to that? That's gone! What happens to these things that go nowhere all the time; all the time these things go nowhere," said Russo. [51:25 - 52:03]

Vince Russo says WWE is clueless about its booking

During the show, Vince Russo added that the pro wrestling juggernaut doesn't know what it's doing when it comes to the booking and portrayal of its stars.

"Here's the worst part. We've got years and years of knowing it's not like they [WWE creative] know what they're doing. In other words, if I'm watching an episode of Seinfeld and I'm a little bit confused, I'm going to say Larry David and Seinfeld know what they're doing. We know they [WWE] don't know what they're doing! So it's not a matter of me and Chris or you the audience saying 'let's give them a couple of weeks, they know what they're doing.' No, they've showed us time and time again they don't know what they're doing." [53:12 - 53:50]

Austin Theory is currently scheduled to collide with 16-time world champion John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39 for the US Championship. It'll be the first time that the two stars will share the ring with each other.

