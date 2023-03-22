Stone Cold Steve Austin speaks on wanting a match against 45-year-old WWE icon

Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed a big name he would have loved to face in his illustrious career.

The Texas Rattlesnake went against several of the most popular WWE stars in the ring but never managed to wrestle John Cena. Shortly after he retired from in-ring matches, Cena started to rise in popularity and ascend to the top of the card in the company. The Cenation Leader would go on to become one of the biggest stars of his generation, similar to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the former WWE Champion stated that he would have loved to have worked with John Cena and praised him for his ability to get fans invested in his feuds. Austin further went on to state that he doesn't think that the match will ever happen.

"God man, Working with him would've been a highlight and I had a bunch of highlights and it would've been a real special thing because there's something about John that people get so invested in his matches. He's a very special talent. It would've been great to have a match with him but will it ever happen? No. But I think very highly of John," Stone Cold Steve Austin said. [6:09 - 6:34]

Stone Cold Steve Austin shares an update on a possible WWE match at WrestleMania 39

The Texas Rattlesnake has shared a much-awaited update on whether he will appear and wrestle a match at WrestleMania 39.

Steve Austin is one of the most popular wrestling stars to ever step inside a ring and is in high demand to appear at this year's WrestleMania. The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled against Kevin Owens in a much-hyped match at WrestleMania 38, coming out on top in a wild brawl against the Prizefighter.

Speaking in a recent interview, Stone Cold Steve Austin stated that he hasn't heard back from the company regarding a possible match and seems pretty sure he won't be included on this year's WrestleMania card. The six-time world champion further stated that the promotion has a deep roster already and should focus on it instead.

"You know, I haven't heard anything as we speak right now, probably two weeks away, and it's the biggest show of the year. Right now, I think WWE has got as good a roster as they've had since the Attitude Era. They've got a deep roster. So I think, so many guys and girls need those coveted spots. They've got plenty of names to draw from, plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars." [4:28 - 4:55]

