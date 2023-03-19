"They forged that path" - Trish Stratus draws comparison between Lita and 36-year-old WWE star

Trish Stratus and Lita have inspired several female WWE stars today to rise to the occasion and stand out in the pro-wrestling world that was arguably male-dominant. The Hall of Famers have a storied history on TV, and Stratus recently compared her former rival to Becky Lynch.

Lita has once again won championship gold, this time alongside Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Stratus will return for a one-off at WrestleMania 39, teaming up with the two to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

Becky Lynch and Lita first feuded in early 2022 over the WWE RAW Women's Championship before forging a friendship en route to WrestleMania this year. Speaking to Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Trish Stratus explained why she thinks the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are alike.

“It’s a great dynamic because she [Becky Lynch] and Lita are very similar. They forged that path of doing it their own way and their M.O. was living that out." [H/T: BR]

Trish Stratus has been rumored for another WWE match later this year

Stratus last wrestled on TV at SummerSlam in 2019 against Charlotte Flair. If the word in the rumor mill is to be believed, she could return to The Biggest Event of the Summer this year for a match against Becky Lynch.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview, Trish Stratus recalled her previous altercation with Lynch at a WWE live event last year. During the show, The Man received a Riptide from Rhea Ripley after an assist from the Hall of Famer.

"I've been a fan of Becky's for so long. We had some interaction at a live event in Toronto and we had some fun just going back and forth. It's a nice mix. Just being able to go in there and touch with Bayley and the new girls, it's going to make for a very interesting match because we all came from different times." [H/T: BR]

Amidst rumors of a heel turn at the SoFi Stadium event, Trish Stratus has experienced a resurgence in her popularity. Her match at WrestleMania 39 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated bouts on the card, with perhaps one of the best build-ups.

