Could this 47-year-old star turn heel on WWE RAW tonight? Potential WrestleMania 39 plans

Facilitating some major programs for WrestleMania 39 could be a shocking heel turn on WWE RAW tonight. The show emanating from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, will feature John Cena's return, but another legend could spice up the proceedings.

This year's Show of Shows already has a few interesting match-ups lined up which has put an end to most of the speculation. WWE could be planning another huge swerve for 'Mania and this time it involves the Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch.

Having returned to the red brand last week, Trish Stratus' heel turn is a spectacle to watch out for on tonight's WWE RAW. The Hall of Famer is reportedly part of the plans for WrestleMania 39 although her role hasn't been decided. Dave Meltzer of WON believes a potential heel turn could be on the cards.

"The only thing we know is that the Women’s Tag Title situation with the six women involved, as well as Bayley and Trish Stratus, has several twists and turns yet to come before the matches are finalized," wrote Meltzer. "Whether that means another title change back, or a Stratus heel turn leading to that, or something else."

Trish Stratus returned to assist Becky Lynch and Lita in their tag team title fight against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Beginning a three-women tag team feud against Damage CTRL for WrestleMania 39 would have an obvious result. Thus, a heel turn by Trish could be a better option.

How could WWE book Trish Stratus' heel turn on the Road to WrestleMania 39?

Developing Trish to revert to her villainous persona before WrestleMania 39 would be a huge task. Fortunately, we have Becky Lynch and even Lita in the mix. A betrayal scenario involving both these popular babyfaces would have the six-time Women's Champion gain heat naturally.

If the company wants to pull the trigger on Trish soon, they could organize a championship celebration segment on WWE RAW tonight. Stratus arriving at the scene only to flatten both Lynch and Lita would be a shocker. She better have a good reason for it though.

Trish Stratus did elaborate on the idea of turning heel to fight Becky Lynch during an interview.

"I know who should return, heel Trish," Trish Stratus said. "Becky Lynch and I, we had a little buzz going there before our live event in Toronto and I got to smack the taste out of her mouth, that was fun."

Stratus gave a critically acclaimed performance against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam '19. She hasn't fought in the ring since then.

