Becky Lynch gets involved in Seth Rollins' real-life feud with Cody Rhodes; calls out WWE

Becky Lynch called out WWE for booking Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 instead of her husband, Seth Rollins.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38 after several years of absence. Over the next two months, The American Nightmare feuded with Rollins. Their feud ended after Rhodes defeated Rollins at Hell in a Cell. However, Rhodes has been vocal about having real-life heat with The Visionary since his return to the company. He even claimed that they once came close to having a fistfight backstage.

Meanwhile, Rollins recently responded to Rhodes' comments, revealing that he believes that he is the one who deserves the spot given to The American Nightmare because of his contribution to the company.

In an interview with Know Mercy ahead of WrestleMania 39, Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, seemingly got involved in her husband's real-life feud with Rhodes. She stated that her husband should have been the one in the main event of WrestleMania and not Rhodes.

"I think it's gonna be a great match. I think Roman has had an incredible run. I think Cody is in his infancy in this run. It will be interesting to see what happens. Cody has had a lot of history with my husband. Main eventing WrestleMania? It's gonna be big. I don't know that Cody is ready for it yet. I wonder if it should've been Seth Rollins in that spot. I wonder if he should've been walking out after everything he's done for the past several years, his whole career has been carrying this company on his back. Cody walked away, came back and is getting it all. Maybe that should've been Seth Rollins. Maybe there're my thoughts. What do you think about it?!" she said. [33:12 - 34:08]

The Man explained that she was not saying that out of love for her husband. Instead, she is giving her objective opinion.

"I mean that's not love. That's just an objective opinion. He [Rollins] has been. Fifty-two weeks a year the family has been making all the towns. (...) The point it, I mean a hell of a Hell in a Cell match they had Cody and Seth. Incredible, incredible, incredible. But he's been the pillar of this company for a long time. And he's facing Logan Paul and he's gonna knock him on his a** this weekend and that's gonna be wonderful. (...) But the fact of the matter is that man has been the face of the company for a long time without getting the credit that he deserves, I think. So, I'm saying he should've been in the main event," Lynch added. [34:36 - 36:02]

Becky Lynch will compete in a six-woman tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past few months, Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL. A few weeks ago, she teamed up with the returning Lita to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships after receiving help from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who prevented Bayley from interfering in the bout.

Tonight, Lynch, Lita, and Stratus will square off against Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 39. In her interview with Know Mercy, The Man vowed to end her feud with Bayley and her teammates by defeating them at the Show of Shows.

