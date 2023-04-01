Cody Rhodes reveals what will happen if he loses to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes recently addressed what will happen if he loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this year, Rhodes returned to in-ring action after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. On Sunday, he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Show of Shows.

While The American Nightmare has vowed to "finish the story" at WrestleMania, he recently revealed what will happen if he fails to dethrone The Tribal Chief:

"What do you do when you do three dots? an ellipses? [Yeah]. So, that would be an ellipses then. I wouldn't say it would be the end of the story as much as we'd have to find out. It would be on me. It would really be on me. Hey, you've 3-0 with Seth Rollins, won the Royal Rumble, and if that situation was to come up, and I'm not going into this looking as it as a match that I'm gonna lose, but you can. You can lose this thing. It would be on me to come back with the same fervor if not even more to try and still finish the story," said Rhodes. [18:11 - 18:48]

Cody Rhodes explained why he can dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the past three years, several top WWE Superstars and legends have failed to dethrone Roman Reigns, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and even Sami Zayn.

However, Cody Rhodes believes he could be the one to finish the job at WrestleMania 39. In an interview with Out of Character, The American Nightmare explained why:

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years," Rhodes said.

