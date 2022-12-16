"We would whisper it to each other" – Former WWE star on recreating moment where Shawn Michaels shouted expletive at legend (Exclusive)

EC3 recently recalled how he and others in FCW used to recreate the moment when Shawn Michaels shouted, "Get the f*** out of my ring" at Bret Hart.

For those unaware, The Heartbreak Kid and The Hitman had one of the finest matches in wrestling history at WrestleMania 12. The 60-minute Iron Man bout saw both performers putting up performances of their lifetime. However, one post-match moment often overshadowed how great the in-ring work was.

When Michaels won the title after hitting Sweet Chin Music on Bret Hart during the Sudden Death rules, he shouted, "Get the f*** out of my ring" at the latter. Many fans deemed it to be disrespectful towards The Hitman. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed that he grew up idolizing Michaels.

The former NXT star then recalled how he and other wrestlers uttered Shawn Michaels' infamous quote at each for fun during their time in FCW.

"I did not know at the time, too, cause Shawn was my idol, so I didn't know he was telling Bret to get the hell out of the ring; this was my moment. Which is something talent later on in our careers when we had moments in FCW or NXT, we would whisper it to each other or just tell each other cause it was just a fun thing we had," said EC3 (1:57 - 2:19)

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart have mended their differences

Shawn Michaels shouting at Hart after their bout at WrestleMania 12 didn't come out of the blue, as the two had massive differences in real life back in the day. However, both men have reconciled since and share a mutually-respectful relationship today.

On the Games with Names podcast, The Heartbreak Kid revealed that he and Hart were in a much better place today. Michaels recalled meeting Hart at WrestleMania 38, where they even exchanged a few heartfelt words.

"We saw each other at WrestleMania, and it was unbelievably nice, very pleasant. We are both in a great place in life. I think he knows how important it is for us to be where we're at. Bret always had a very calming presence about him, and he always pats me on the shoulder and very quietly says, 'We're good, Shawn, we're good.' And I know that he means that," said Michaels

Regardless of what their equation was, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart shared great in-ring chemistry and always put up memorable matches.

