WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently opened up on his bond with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart after 25 years of the infamous 'Montreal Screwjob.'

At Survivor Series 1997, Bret Hart and The Heartbreak Kid faced each other for the WWE Championship. However, the catch of the match was that Hart was moving to WCW. Afraid that The Hitman would not drop the championship to Shawn Michaels, former CEO Vince McMahon double-crossed the Hall of Famer. He ordered the referee to ring the bell even though Hart hadn't tapped out to a Sharpshooter.

During a recent appearance on the Games with Names podcast, Michaels was asked about his relationship with The Hitman. The former world champion admitted the pair had come a long way since 1997.

"We saw each other at WrestleMania, and it was unbelievably nice, very pleasant. We are both in a great place in my life. I think he knows how important it is for us to be where we're at. Bret always had a very calming presence about him, and he always pats me on the shoulder and very quietly says, 'We're good, Shawn, we're good.' And I know that he means that." [H/T Wrestling News]

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart share a "fantastic spot" in their relationship

The Montreal Screwjob has been etched in history as one of the most remarkable incidents of professional wrestling. However, after years of professional and personal heat, Bret Hart and Michaels buried the hatchet.

Speaking on the same edition of the podcast, Michaels revealed that the two men are in a "fantastic spot" when it comes to their relationship.

"Personally and professionally, I think we're at a fantastic spot, and I wouldn't change it for the world."

The WWE Universe also witnessed an in-ring reunion promo in 2010, where the two Hall of Famers hugged each other and found closure for the incident.

Meanwhile, Bret Hart revealed during a recent interview that it was during one of Shawn Michaels' matches against The Undertaker at WrestleMania that he decided to bury the hatchet.

