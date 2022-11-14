WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently opened up about his relationship with Shawn Michaels. He also talked about making the jump to WCW, where he faced Goldberg.

The Heartbreak Kid and The Hitman were major rivals during the '90s. Before the latter left for the company's then-biggest competitor, they collided at Survivor Series in 1997 for the WWE Championship. The infamous incident that occurred during the event became known as the Montreal Screwjob.

After Hart went to WCW, he was injured after taking a botched kick from Goldberg at Starrcade 1999. The Hitman eventually had to retire from a concussion and the related complexities.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer, Bret Hart reflected on mending the fence with Shawn Michaels in 2010 after watching one of his matches against The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

“We had our issues over the years, but I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias. Even then, I had such a bitterness towards Shawn, but I had to admit it was one of the greatest matches I ever watched. That’s where I ended up deciding to make friends with Shawn and bury the hatchet and all that," said Hart.

The Hall of Famer added that he wishes he hadn't left WWE for WCW because he wouldn't have had to share the ring with Goldberg.

"I wished I’d never left for WCW because I probably wouldn’t have had a stroke and I probably wouldn’t have had to wrestle Bill Goldberg," Hart continued.

Bret Hart still holds a grudge against Goldberg for ending his wrestling career

The Hitman is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. He's a multi-time world champion, has headlined multiple events, and shared the ring with many renowned stars.

However, one of the stars he regrets facing is fellow Hall of Famer Goldberg. Despite the botch happening more than 20 years ago, The Hitman hasn't forgiven the former world champion.

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Hart stated that the former WWE Champion does not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.

“I regret that I got injured by a guy that couldn’t wrestle and has no business being in a Hall of Fame. He should be in the Hall of Shame.”

Goldberg has also opened up on the infamous botch at Starrcade 1999 on quite a few occasions. During one interview, the Hall of Famer stated that he will be "remorseful" to the end of his days for the kick. He also added that the kick was not intentional.

It remains to be seen whether the two legends will mend their differences in the coming years.

