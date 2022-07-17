"I'll be remorseful to the end of my days" - WWE Legend Goldberg reflects on a tragic incident from his career

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg reflects on the tragic incident where kicked Bret Hart in the head, thus ending the latter's career.

Goldberg has been a dominant force throughout his career which began in WCW. He is a multi-time United States Champion and went undefeated the first year in the business. One of his biggest accomplishments in WCW, however, was defeating Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

During his time with the company, he teamed up and began feuding with Bret Hart. While the two were competing against each other, the 55-year-old accidentally kicked The Hitman in the head, which cut short his in-ring career. Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, the former World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his relationship with Hart before the incident:

"I was a sponge and he thought me, you know, I learned through osmosis from Bret. You know to have a talent like that down at WCW at that time when I felt as though everyone was trying to expose me and push me in the wrong direction," said Goldberg.

Bill also reflected on the incident and said he feels remorseful:

"I saw in him an ally and for to what happened to have happened, you know, I'll be remorseful to the end of my days. And for anybody to think that I was intentional, that's extremely foolish and I'll just put it that way," he added. (From 12:45 to 13:19)

The 55-year-old veteran apologized for the incident to Bret Hart. It will be interesting to see if The Hitman will ever forgive the former Universal Champion for his mistake.

Goldberg talks about the incident involving WWE Legend Bret Hart

During the main event of Starrcade 1999, Goldberg faced Bret Hart for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. During the highly-anticipated match, Da Man accidentally kicked The Hitman in the head, leading to a concussion.

The move led to some serious injuries and shorted the career of Bret Hart. For years, Hart hasn't forgiven the former Universal Champion for his actions. On a recent episode of The Michael Kay Show, Bill was asked about the incident. He also asked whether it hurt him at all that Bret still hasn't moved past it:

"When an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it, especially the person negatively affected by it, yeah it sucks. I will take it to my grave because I am sure that he will never forgive me," said Goldberg. (00:54 - 01:11)

Unfortunately, Bret has not forgiven him for the actions and still holds animosity for Da Man.

