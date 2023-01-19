“We will keep a spot warm for you in The Hall of Fame” - Shawn Michaels promises WWE veteran a place amongst the elite 

Shawn Michaels appeared on this week's The Bump as part of a video package to celebrate 20 years of Shelton Benjamin in WWE, and HBK had a surprising claim to share.

The WWE Hall of Famer himself claimed that after making a name for himself on the company's flagship show, Benjamin now has a guaranteed place amongst the elite of the business.

"We will keep a spot warm for you [Shelton Benjamin] in the Hall of Fame for my man because that's a guaranteed deal for you whenever you're ready to put up the boots, congratulations." [From 38:55 to 39:05]

Shawn Michaels later joined WWE's The Bump and was able to open up about his past against Shelton on RAW and the matches that the two men had had throughout the 30 years of the show.

Shelton Benjamin recently celebrated 20 years in WWE

Shelton Benjamin is now considered to be a veteran in the wrestling business and has become one of the most respected stars of the current generation in recent years.

Benjamin has shared the ring with some of the company's biggest names and famously came through the ranks alongside Brock Lesnar, who has since become a household name.

The former United States Champion is still a full-time wrestler at the moment and is currently appearing on RAW. In recent weeks, the 47-year-old star has been embroiled in a storyline with The Hurt Business, where many fans believe that the group could reform.

Shelton and Cedric Alexander have remained together as a team since the stable split, but it appears that MVP is now pushing for Bobby Lashley and Omos to be on the same page. If the group is able to come together, then it would allow Monday Night RAW to have a stable that could go up against The Bloodline the next time they invade.

Do you think Shelton Benjamin should have a place in the Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes