"We will miss you, Windham" - Kevin Owens sends an emotional message after Bray Wyatt's tragic death

Kevin Owens has reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death. The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to send a message dedicated to Wyatt.

A former Universal and WWE Champion, Wyatt was regarded as one of the greatest on-screen characters of all time. During his time with WWE, he started off as the leader of The Wyatt Family before transitioning to The Fiend.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Owens posted a message in honor of Wyatt, calling him one of the most creative and unique minds he has met in the professional wrestling industry:

"One of the most creative, unique minds I ever met in this industry. One of the first to welcome new guys with open arms. One of the kindest. One of the good ones. We will miss you, Windham. We love you," wrote Owens

Sami Zayn also reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death

Following Bray Wyatt's death, superstars and wrestlers from across the professional wrestling industry poured in with reactions and emotional tributes.

Kevin Owens' current tag team partner and the other half of the tag team champion, Sami Zayn, also sent out a tweet in honor of the late Wyatt. Zayn claimed that he was grateful to have shared good times with the former Universal Champion. He wrote:

"I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it. RIP Windham Rotunda, I’m grateful to have shared some good times with you."

Zayn and Owens are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Bray Wyatt himself is a former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

He held the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside Matt Hardy and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles alongside Luke Harper and Randy Orton, who at one point was a part of The Wyatt Family.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this difficult time.

