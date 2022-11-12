The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the world have taken to social media to share their thoughts on a reunion of The Dudley Boyz.

The Dudley Boyz were a staple of the tag team scene in WWE and ECW in the 1990s, earning notoriety for table-breaking antics. In WWE, the team primarily consisted of Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, but they were on occasion joined by Spike, the smallest of the trio.

At a recent fan convention, Bubba Ray, Spike, and D-Von Dudley reunited for a photo opportunity. D-Von then took to Twitter to note this was the first time the three had been united for around 7 years, hashtagging ECW in his caption. The wrestling world has taken to Twitter to react to his post, feeling nostalgic for the iconic act.

One fan even made mention of Bubba Ray Dudley's iconic 'get the tables' line, noting that she and her husband still reference it in their daily lives.

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw https://t.co/LV2hp3RRcJ

Sheta Jordan @82KJNC @TestifyDVon To this day if my husband and I are helping to set up a large function I will scream "get the tables." @TestifyDVon To this day if my husband and I are helping to set up a large function I will scream "get the tables."

Tyrell Blegen @t4dog8035 @TestifyDVon Devon has cut his forehead way too many times @TestifyDVon Devon has cut his forehead way too many times

Matty Violence @CaptainViolence @TestifyDVon I'm really glad to see you guys together again, even if for a photo. I would love to see the Dudleys vs the Hardys one more time! @TestifyDVon I'm really glad to see you guys together again, even if for a photo. I would love to see the Dudleys vs the Hardys one more time!

Edgar13 @Edgar1315388401 @TestifyDVon Wait I really thought spike was dead I even checked the wiki lol @TestifyDVon Wait I really thought spike was dead I even checked the wiki lol

Ryan @Stonerslothxx @TestifyDVon We will never stop wanting tables thank you Legends for everything! @TestifyDVon We will never stop wanting tables thank you Legends for everything!

Brian E @MysticRhythms87



#Respect @TestifyDVon Spike's come a long way, and I'm glad he's still hanging around given what he's put himself through over the years. @TestifyDVon Spike's come a long way, and I'm glad he's still hanging around given what he's put himself through over the years.#Respect

⋆ C ⋆ | #82 @The82Club he was always so scrawny but looking like a killer now @TestifyDVon Hows Spike looking like if there was a fight between them 3, hed be the last one standinghe was always so scrawny but looking like a killer now @TestifyDVon Hows Spike looking like if there was a fight between them 3, hed be the last one standing 😄 he was always so scrawny but looking like a killer now https://t.co/Z5fpBg2SWF

dwayne @dwayne94486770 🤣 @TestifyDVon D-von looks like D-von, Bubba looks like Bully Ray, Spike??? that's not spike! i think that's Billie Corgan! I think Dvon got the wrong guy @TestifyDVon D-von looks like D-von, Bubba looks like Bully Ray, Spike??? that's not spike! i think that's Billie Corgan! I think Dvon got the wrong guy 😂🤣😝

Rob Schaefer @RobSchaeferJD @TestifyDVon It would be awesome if you 3 could meet up with Dudley, Dances With, Sign Guy, Snot, and Big Dick. Get a whole family reunion going. @TestifyDVon It would be awesome if you 3 could meet up with Dudley, Dances With, Sign Guy, Snot, and Big Dick. Get a whole family reunion going.

When did The Dudley Boyz last compete for the WWE?

The Dudley Boyz made their final in-ring appearances for the McMahon-run empire back at SummerSlam 2016.

In their final match, Bubba Ray and D-Von were defeated by the team of Sami Zayn and Neville (now Pac in AEW.) They were also defeated by The New Day on RAW just a week prior.

WWE Polls @OfficialWWEPoll



RT = Sami Zayn and Neville

Like = The Dudley Boyz Who do You support? #SummerSlam RT = Sami Zayn and NevilleLike = The Dudley Boyz Who do You support? #SummerSlamRT = Sami Zayn and NevilleLike = The Dudley Boyz https://t.co/6eWUCyskAK

Spike Dudley last appeared for the WWE back in May 2005, he teamed with Akio at a Velocity taping. The pair were defeated by Nunzio and Funaki. His last singles appearance came against Heidenreich on the May 10, 2005, edition of SmackDown. Spike was defeated by pinfall in that match.

What did you think of The Dudley's reunion? Would you like to see them wrestle again? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

