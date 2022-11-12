Create

WWE Universe sheds nostalgic tears as the Dudley Boyz reunite with iconic partner

By Liam Power
Modified Nov 12, 2022 12:49 AM IST
The iconic Attitude Era act reunited
The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the world have taken to social media to share their thoughts on a reunion of The Dudley Boyz.

The Dudley Boyz were a staple of the tag team scene in WWE and ECW in the 1990s, earning notoriety for table-breaking antics. In WWE, the team primarily consisted of Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, but they were on occasion joined by Spike, the smallest of the trio.

At a recent fan convention, Bubba Ray, Spike, and D-Von Dudley reunited for a photo opportunity. D-Von then took to Twitter to note this was the first time the three had been united for around 7 years, hashtagging ECW in his caption. The wrestling world has taken to Twitter to react to his post, feeling nostalgic for the iconic act.

One fan even made mention of Bubba Ray Dudley's iconic 'get the tables' line, noting that she and her husband still reference it in their daily lives.

The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw https://t.co/LV2hp3RRcJ
@TestifyDVon To this day if my husband and I are helping to set up a large function I will scream "get the tables."
@TestifyDVon Devon has cut his forehead way too many times
@TestifyDVon I'm really glad to see you guys together again, even if for a photo. I would love to see the Dudleys vs the Hardys one more time!
@TestifyDVon Wait I really thought spike was dead I even checked the wiki lol
@TestifyDVon We will never stop wanting tables thank you Legends for everything!
@TestifyDVon Spike's come a long way, and I'm glad he's still hanging around given what he's put himself through over the years.#Respect
@TestifyDVon Spike ended up through it that table behind didn't he 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️
@TestifyDVon Hows Spike looking like if there was a fight between them 3, hed be the last one standing 😄 he was always so scrawny but looking like a killer now https://t.co/Z5fpBg2SWF
@TestifyDVon D-von looks like D-von, Bubba looks like Bully Ray, Spike??? that's not spike! i think that's Billie Corgan! I think Dvon got the wrong guy 😂🤣😝
@TestifyDVon It would be awesome if you 3 could meet up with Dudley, Dances With, Sign Guy, Snot, and Big Dick. Get a whole family reunion going.
@TestifyDVon https://t.co/IoZz08kBql
@TestifyDVon The nostalgia. This just put a tear in my eye. https://t.co/3SkDq4u4wt

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

When did The Dudley Boyz last compete for the WWE?

The Dudley Boyz made their final in-ring appearances for the McMahon-run empire back at SummerSlam 2016.

In their final match, Bubba Ray and D-Von were defeated by the team of Sami Zayn and Neville (now Pac in AEW.) They were also defeated by The New Day on RAW just a week prior.

Who do You support? #SummerSlamRT = Sami Zayn and NevilleLike = The Dudley Boyz https://t.co/6eWUCyskAK

Spike Dudley last appeared for the WWE back in May 2005, he teamed with Akio at a Velocity taping. The pair were defeated by Nunzio and Funaki. His last singles appearance came against Heidenreich on the May 10, 2005, edition of SmackDown. Spike was defeated by pinfall in that match.

What did you think of The Dudley's reunion? Would you like to see them wrestle again? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

