The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the world have taken to social media to share their thoughts on a reunion of The Dudley Boyz.
The Dudley Boyz were a staple of the tag team scene in WWE and ECW in the 1990s, earning notoriety for table-breaking antics. In WWE, the team primarily consisted of Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley, but they were on occasion joined by Spike, the smallest of the trio.
At a recent fan convention, Bubba Ray, Spike, and D-Von Dudley reunited for a photo opportunity. D-Von then took to Twitter to note this was the first time the three had been united for around 7 years, hashtagging ECW in his caption. The wrestling world has taken to Twitter to react to his post, feeling nostalgic for the iconic act.
One fan even made mention of Bubba Ray Dudley's iconic 'get the tables' line, noting that she and her husband still reference it in their daily lives.
When did The Dudley Boyz last compete for the WWE?
The Dudley Boyz made their final in-ring appearances for the McMahon-run empire back at SummerSlam 2016.
In their final match, Bubba Ray and D-Von were defeated by the team of Sami Zayn and Neville (now Pac in AEW.) They were also defeated by The New Day on RAW just a week prior.
Spike Dudley last appeared for the WWE back in May 2005, he teamed with Akio at a Velocity taping. The pair were defeated by Nunzio and Funaki. His last singles appearance came against Heidenreich on the May 10, 2005, edition of SmackDown. Spike was defeated by pinfall in that match.
