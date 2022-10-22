"We will be sitting at the top"- Bayley sends out a stern warning following Damage CTRL's win on SmackDown

Damage CTRL member Bayley recently sent out a warning to the tag team division.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defended their Women's Tag Team titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Despite leading most of the match, Rodriguez and Shotzi were eventually defeated by SKY and Kai, who thus retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model suggested that the tag team division is alive and that anyone can step up and join. But she also warned that no one can get to the top as Damage CTRL will be on top of the division:

"The tag team division is alive!!!!!!!!Let’s keep building this division, we welcome ANYONE to step up. Just know that we will be sitting at the top," wrote Bayley.

Dutch Mantell said that WWE has no plans for Bayley's faction Damage CTRL

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently said that the company doesn't have any plans for Bayley's faction, Damage CTRL.

Speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that he was not a fan of Damage CTRL's match at Extreme Rules:

"They just destroyed everybody. I mean, you can't kill your opponents off. I can see Damage CTRL get hurt a little bit, but to beat all three of them? That's them telling Damage CTRL - 'Hey, we don't have a lot of plans for you going forward,'" said Mantell. (1:50-2:08)

The veteran suggested that there should be something for Damage CTRL to continue the feud on the red brand:

"I don't know if they'll get that or not, but they probably will get it when they're not booked," Mantell added. "But I don't understand that. I would have left something anyway. And after Bayley lost they should have had her pegging on something to give them something to come back to RAW with. But she left them laying, right?" (2:11-2:39)

It would be interesting to see for how long Kai and SKY can retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

