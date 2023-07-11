"We are WINNERS!" WWE Superstar confident for next week's match on RAW

On next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their titles against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Deville took to Twitter and sent a message to the current tag team champions.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville became the number-one contenders for the women's tag team titles. They have been eyeing the titles for a long time now and want to win the gold soon. On next week's WWE RAW, the duo will get a chance to win the titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez took to Twitter and wrote that she can't wait to shut Green and Deville up for good next week. To which the latter replied with confidence that she did not find it funny as they are going to be the new champions.

"Mhmmmmm funny NOT HAPPENING! Because we are WINNERS!"

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan returned from injury to reunite with Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan was out of WWE action for a month and a half due to injury. She returned to SmackDown on June 23 to reunite with tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez. Before Morgan's injury, the duo were Women's Tag Team Champions and were set to face Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green with the titles on the line.

However, they had to vacate their titles due to the injury. After getting back in the ring, Morgan and Rodriguez won their titles back from Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, and now they are finally set to face Deville and Green on next week's WWE RAW.

It seems like Deville and Green are confident that they are finally going to win the titles from the current champions. Only time will tell if that'll happen or not.

Green's husband and former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona made a promise if his wife and Deville would win the titles. You can read more about it here.

