"We have the younger version of that" - WWE veteran on why Vince McMahon was confident WWE had a better alternative to top rival faction [Exclusive]

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently revealed why Vince McMahon was confidence that D-Generation X would do better than WCW's nWo, even though the latter seemed hotter at the time.

D-X is widely regarded as one of the best factions in wrestling history. At one point, they were part of a conversation that involved nWo, another legendary faction. The WCW stable had multiple iconic superstars at its helm, but that didn't deter Vince McMahon's trust in the Triple H-led team.

In an exclusive Sportskeeda interview involving Vince Russo and former D-X stablemate Road Dogg, the former revealed the details of his backstage conversation with Vince McMahon regarding the faction. McMahon believed WWE had a "younger version" of nWo and assured that his younger talent could recreate an iconic legacy of their own.

"I can remember specifically when Scott and Kevin and Hulk, it was just the three of them," said Vince Russo. "And they were starting to kick out a**. (...) Vince and I were sitting in there in the living room, and Vince basically said, 'We have the younger version of that. We've got young stallions! We can make a younger version of that.' And that's why I don't think D-X gets the credit they deserve, because the nWo was so hot with those three absolute legends in the business, and then you guys came along." [12:03 -- 12:45]

Vince Russo also talked about the comparison between D-X and nWo. He told Road Dogg that things wouldn't be the same if the WWE faction didn't live up to the hype. He continued:

"It could have been a fart in the church, because if people are going to compare you to the nWo, and you guys didn't live up, bro, it would have sucked. I think, whether you guys realized it or not, there was a lot of pressure that you guys probably didn't even realize because you're having a good time, right? Vince knew we had the younger talent and we could do the same thing, and he was right." [12:46 -- 13:19]

You can watch the full video below:

Road Dogg on why WWE's D-Generation X never faced rival faction

The former D-X member also recalled the anticipation surrounding a potential match between D-Generation X and nWo, but the two stables were not in their prime at the same time. Thus, a potential match would have been on unequal grounds.

Road Dogg used the same argument to explain why he no longer wants to see The Undertaker compete in a dream match against Sting - the WCW legend and current AEW star.

He also mentioned how there were multiple members added to the nWo, which could easily change the dynamic of any feud. Thus, it effectively ruled out multi-person tag team matches as WWE's D-Generation X didn't have enough members to take on the "outsiders".

Would you have loved to watch a match between D-X and the nWo? Who do you think would've come out on top? Sound off in the comments section below.

