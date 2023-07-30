"Weirdest fact ever", "For real?!" - WWE legend's unique connection with Taylor Swift stuns fans

It is quite normal that a lot of WWE Superstars have connections with Hollywood stars as well as singers. However, fans were left stunned to learn the connection between legend Jeff Jarrett and pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Jarrett joined WWE(then WWF) in 1992. During his time at the company, he made a huge name by winning several titles, including the NWA North American Championship once, the European Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship six times, and the Tag Team Championship once. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

A fan took to Twitter and shared that during Jeff Jarrett's early years in TNA, his next-door neighbor was Taylor Swift, who used to babysit his daughter.

"When Jeff Jarrett was working for TNA in their early years, his next door neighbour babysat his children. Taylor Swift was the next door neighbour / babysitter.Jeff's daughter Jaclyn ended up in the music vide for Taylor's song "Mine"," the fan wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Screenshot of the fan's tweet.

WWE fans were left stunned after learning this fact about Jeff Jarrett and Taylor Swift. Comments started pouring in on the post.

One fan tweeted in disbelief and asked if it was real.

Screenshot of the tweet.

A fan tweeted that they found this to be the weirdest fact they have ever seen.

Screenshot of the tweet

One fan wrote that they now believe Jeff Jarrett was responsible for Taylor Swift's career.

Ford @fordcomplains @allan_cheapshot I can’t help feel like Double J is responsible for the career of T. Swift. pic.twitter.com/ZcKv9hGhYI

One fan tweeted that Taylor also sang for Jarrett's wife before she died.

Screenshot of the tweet

Another fan tweeted that they believe it was the most unexpected and wholesome crossover between Jarrett and Taylor.

Screenshot of the tweet

A fan tweeted it was "Goals" that both Jarrett and Taylor are now selling out Wembley Stadium.

Screenshot of the tweet

WWE legend Jeff Jarrett believes LA Knight should get the right opportunities

On a recent episode of 'My World With Jeff Jarrett,' he said that WWE Superstar LA Knight has always been able to talk and cut good promos. The veteran believes he should get the right opportunities at the right time.

"He's always been able to rap, you know, talk. So really what he has always needed was the, to me, it's the right opportunity at the right time," said Jarrett.

Jeff Jarrett is currently signed with AEW and is also a Director of Business Development for the company.

What do you think about Jarrett's connection with Taylor Swift? Let us know in the comments section below.