"Welcome to hell" - Top WWE champion issues a bold warning to real-life Bloodline members ahead of WrestleMania 41

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 07, 2025 06:26 GMT
The OG Bloodline backstage in WWE (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The OG Bloodline backstage in WWE (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Real-life Bloodline members and multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, have been put on notice by Gunther. Last week on Monday Night RAW, The Ring General brutally attacked Jimmy Uso while his brother Jey looked on.

Gunther was in a singles match against Jimmy, and he was out for blood, quite literally. The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion wasn't too pleased about Jimmy slapping him backstage.

On RAW, Gunther tied Jey Uso to the ring ropes, making it impossible for him to move, as he destroyed Jimmy. The Ring General left Big Jim in a bloody mess and took further shots at The Usos on social media.

"Welcome to hell," wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's post on Instagram here.

Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi commented on Gunther attacking Jimmy Uso

Rikishi believes Jimmy Uso should've let Jey Uso fight his own battle and not gotten involved in his business with Gunther. The real-life Bloodline member wasn't pleased with The Ring General destroying his son.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi stated the following:

"I'm sure that, you know, Big Jim got a lot of fans out there, brother. But you know, as of right now, we just seen Big Jim basically got his a** handed to him by Gunther. I'm kind of upset about this, man. Hell, if I was there, I would have probably bust Gunther's head over with a crawfish. I mean, that was just unnecessary. I mean, let Jey fight his own battle. That's what I'm saying. Big Jim don't have to come save his brother."
Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in hopes of winning his first world championship. The Yeet Master is a multi-time tag team champion, but his only singles championship accomplishment was holding the Intercontinental Title last year.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
