"Well that kinda s*cks" - WWE fans not buying Roman Reigns' association with 37-year-old on SmackDown

When John Cena was still around as a full-time performer in WWE, there was a popular meme associated with The Cenation Leader, which was "Cena wins LOL," and this is reminiscent these days as the never-ending championship reign of Roman Reigns continues.

Jimmy Uso is the latest pawn in the story, as he turned on his twin brother Jey in the closing moments of the Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam. However, the former joining The Bloodline is dismissed by many viewers.

According to the vocal fans online, Jimmy Uso going after Jey has nothing to do with Roman Reigns, thus the company advertising the 37-year-old returning to the Island of Relevancy makes no sense.

Jimmy Uso returns to the Island of Relevancy to acknowledge the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns! THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown Jimmy Uso returns to the Island of Relevancy to acknowledge the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns! pic.twitter.com/20wQns1aHl

Check out what fans have to say about the potential reunion of Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown:

"Well that kind s*cks, was it a good swerve? I'm not sure yet. Let's see where this goes," wrote a fan on Twitter/X.

A section of the viewers have seemingly grown tired of The Bloodline Saga, albeit, in fact, the storyline remains one of the hottest this week.

The Gypsy Spider-Man🕷️ @GypsySpiderMan1 @WWE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos doubt hes actually gonna acknowledge him probably gonna set up a fatal four way

Devan @DaHorrorFiend @WWE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos If this happens then everything from Night of Champions on was absolutely for nothing. Jimmy was the one who took the first shot on Roman. Jey didn’t want to, he did because of Jimmy. If they really have Jimmy go back after all that then they’ve truly lost the plot lol.

The Usos have disclosed their interest in facing each other at WrestleMania in the past. The creative team has a few options here, from a one-on-one between Jimmy and Jey, a Fatal-4 Way also involving Solo Sikoa or even The Tribal Chief vs. Jimmy or Solo.

However, one has to wonder when Reigns will move on to feud with someone outside his family. Only time will tell.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Fightful (subscription required) reported that the nature of the injury Roman Reigns sustained at SummerSlam is not serious enough to affect immediate plans. It is totally possible though, that The Tribal Chief may sit out for the next PLE in September - WWE Payback.

Meanwhile, on SmackDown, there are a few notable names who are yet to get an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the world title. They include legendary stars such as AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Bobby Lashley, to name a few.

What match will Roman Reigns be contested in next, and who will it be against? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

