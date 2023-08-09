"The only one left"- Roman Reigns' next feud could be against the last man to pin him clean in WWE, according to fans

Roman Reigns has been running rampant in WWE over the last three years, during which he has taken down a plentitude of superstars. However, the Tribal Chief has largely been kept off Bobby Lashley's track, and fans believe that the duo could be on a collision course now that the Bloodline saga is seemingly over.

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The All Mighty is the last person to have a clean victory over Reigns in a singles competition, as he defeated The Tribal Chief at the Extreme Rules PLE in 2018. While The Tribal Chief has lost several matches since then, they have all involved some sort of interference.

The duo last shared the ring in 2021 when Roman defeated Lashley and Big E in a triple-threat match. The powerhouses have been on the same brand since this year's Draft but the Head of the Table has largely been occupied with the Bloodline storyline.

However, Reigns defeated Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam, after which many are assuming that he will be moving on from the saga. A lot of fans even predicted that the megastar's next feud could be against The All Mighty when a user named @reigns_era asked the question:

Hussein @whoishussein_ @reigns_era Hell I say Bobby Lashley

OrangeBlood4L @OrangeBlood4L @reigns_era I think it will be Sheamus or Lashley

ً @EjthePleb @reigns_era Haven’t run sheamus or lashley yet. Imagine it would have to be one of them.

Roman Mania @summerswetchild @reigns_era Bobby Lashley. The only one left

Roman Reigns is likely to take time off from WWE

Roman Reigns has been the star attraction of the company over the last few years, and that is reflected in his limited schedule. The Tribal Chief's match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam was his first title defense on TV programming since his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

With Reigns able to secure a win over his cousin in a high-stakes match, he is now expected to take time off from WWE programming. He also reportedly suffered an injury during his match with Jey at SummerSlam but continued to wrestle through it to emerge victorious. While Roman will be present on SmackDown this week, he is more likely to be involved in the drama surrounding Jimmy and Jey Uso.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



I don't know the nature of the injury, I just heard he worked the match hurt. He got hurt early in the match.”



- Dave Meltzer

(WOR) “Roman Reigns got hurt in that match (at SummerSlam). I haven't watched the beginning of the match over again but I heard it was relatively earlyI don't know the nature of the injury, I just heard he worked the match hurt. He got hurt early in the match.”- Dave Meltzer(WOR) pic.twitter.com/Lr0DueVa7J

It has already been reported that Reigns' injury is unlikely to change any creative plans, which implies that he is set to take another hiatus from WWE. The Tribal Chief could return in time for Survivor Series, but it's hard to predict what the company will have in store for him in case that happens.

