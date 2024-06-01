"Well, son of a b**ch" - WWE legend reacts to Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

It's been a few days, but Liv Morgan's kiss to Dominik Mysterio is still one of the most talked-about stories in pro wrestling. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the moment and why he was excited about the storyline on Smack Talk.

RAW ended with Liv Morgan defeating Becky Lynch and planting a kiss on Dominik as the show went off the air. For many, the kiss didn't even air on TV, however, the clip of the moment would still go viral later online.

Dutch Mantell said that, barring the apparent botch, WWE was heading in the right direction with Liv and Dominik. The wrestling legend said romantic storylines always draw the fans' attention and felt that in Liv and Dom's case, there was actual chemistry that could be exploited on television.

"Well, son of a b**ch (on learning the angle was cut from the live broadcast). But I think that's good. That is really good because there is nothing better than a romance angle. Liv and Dom, they've got a little chemistry when you look at it because Dom helped Becky, right? That's what it looked like." [From 40:08 to 40:35]

Check out the entire episode below:

Dutch Mantell also liked the finish of Liv Morgan's match with Becky Lynch, comparing the booking to how steel cage bouts were booked during the territorial days of wrestling.

While Morgan defended her title, her kiss with Dominik became the most newsworthy angle from RAW. Dutch Mantell acknowledged Dominik's hesitation during the kiss and said that Morgan's actions made sense as he helped her win against Lynch.

Like the fans, Mantell was excited to find out what would happen next in the blossoming love story between Liv Morgan and Dominik.

