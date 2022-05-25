Mandy Rose attacked by fellow superstar on NXT 2.0

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was attacked after her match against Indi Hartwell on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

Last week, Hartwell challenged Rose to a one-on-one match this week, which the champion accepted. Mandy Rose, along with the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, refer to themselves as Toxic Attraction.

On the latest edition of NXT, a determined Indi Harwell tried to take control of the match, but Rose managed to get the upper hand. Rose threw Hartwell into the turnbuckles and continued to throw punches. Hartwell attempted a pin on Rose, who managed to roll outside the ring.

The NXT Women's Champion taunted Hartwell stating that she was a nobody and would never match up to Rose's standards. A pumped-up Hartwell started throwing punches and attempted to lift Mandy Rose, but her leg gave way.

While both women lay exhausted in the middle of the ring, Dolin and Jayne stumbled into the arena and were attacked from behind by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Rose took advantage of the distraction and pinned Hartwell for the win.

Following the match, Mandy Rose celebrated on the entrance ramp as she was attacked by Wendy Choo. The latter hit the women's champion with a bag full of basketballs before unloading the bag on Rose. Choo then picked up the women's title and teased challenging the NXT Women's Champion.

It remains to be seen whether Choo and Rose will face each other for the NXT Women's Championship anytime soon.

Edited by Debottam Saha