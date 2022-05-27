"Matches my fit" - NXT Superstar sends message to Mandy Rose

NXT Superstar Wendy Choo has taken to social media with a post directed at women's champion Mandy Rose.

Rose and her Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne hold all the women's gold on WWE's developmental brand. They have gone past one challenger after another in their bid to retain the titles.

Wendy Choo, however, has been something of a thorn in the side of Toxic Attraction since making her debut. She has featured in a number of backstage and in-ring segments, causing trouble for the faction. On the latest edition of NXT, Choo attacked Rose with a bag of basketballs after the latter's match.

Following the attack, Choo took to Twitter to take her budding rivalry with Mandy Rose one step further. She posted a picture of herself holding Rose's NXT Women's Championship above her head. Wendy mentioned in the post caption that the title matched her outfit.

"Wow this title really matches my fit," Choo wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Wendy Choo @therealestwendy Wow this title really matches my fit. Wow this title really matches my fit. https://t.co/RsqxyWTSqk

Mandy Rose responded to Wendy Choo's tweet

Never one to shy away from a repartee, The NXT Women's Champion also took to Twitter with a response.

Rather than dignify Choo's post by responding with words, Mandy chose instead to reply with emojis. She used the vomit emoji to showcase her dislike for Choo's comments.

You can check out the tweet below:

Rose defeated Indi Hartwell on the latest episode of NXT 2.0 but will have to defend her women's title against Wendy Choo at In Your House on Saturday, June 4th.

It will be interesting to see if Choo can defeat Rose for the championship or if the latter's dominant run will continue.

You can read more about Toxic Attraction by clicking here.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha