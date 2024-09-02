  • home icon
  • Wendy Choo unsuccessful in challenge for top title; WWE star takes her out after loss

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 02, 2024 00:45 GMT
Wendy Choo
Wendy Choo has adopted a darker persona since returning from injury (Image Source: WWE.com)

Wendy Choo lost her challenge for a top title tonight on NXT No Mercy. Her night got only worse after the bout as she was taken out by a WWE star after the loss. The name in question is Tatum Paxley.

Ever since arriving in NXT, Kelani Jordan has been a rising star. She has proven to be one of the most athletic women on the roster. Jordan had an impressive run in the Breakout tournament earlier in NXT. She then made history by becoming the first NXT Women's North American Champion. Since then, she has been willing to prove that she is a worthy champion and has shown a lot of growth.

However, tonight on NXT No Mercy, Kelani Jordan had the creepiest challenger yet in Wendy Choo. Wendy has taken on a darker persona ever since returning from injury. Tonight, she took the fight to Jordan and even came close to winning the title by nearly choking her out. However, the Women's North American Champion was able to make a comeback and hit the split-legged moonsault for the win.

Following the match, Tatum Paxley crept up from behind and choked out Wendy Choo. She then placed a doll on Wendy's pillow.

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Edited by Harish Raj S
