"Were we dumba**es?" - Kurt Angle posts throwback video of iconic spot with WWE veteran 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle retired from pro wrestling at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. After his retirement, the veteran made several appearances on RAW and SmackDown.

Recently, the Olympic Gold Medalist announced via his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, that he will be present at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, for WrestleMania 39.

Being part of some of the most cherished WWE matches in the company's history, Angle posted a video recalling his iconic spot from the 2001 edition of King of the Ring Premium Live Event with Shane McMahon.

"Were we dumba**es???? It's true. It's damn true!! *laughing emoji*," tweeted Angle.

The duo fought in a remarkable Street Fight that lasted 26 minutes.

Check out Kurt Angle's tweet by clicking here.

Keegan Dimitrijevic @KeeganRW Kurt Angle vs. Shane McMahon: King of the Ring 2001 Kurt Angle vs. Shane McMahon: King of the Ring 2001 https://t.co/VqPgfxlF1K

The Hall of Famer suffered some serious injuries during his stint with the Stamford-based promotion in the early 2000s. Needless to say, Angle is recognized as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Will Kurt Angle compete in another WWE match at WrestleMania?

The 54-year-old was last seen at WWE RAW XXX, where he appeared alongside D-Generation X in a segment featuring Imperium, Seth Rollins, and Street Profits. The promo was well-received by fans.

Kurt Angle's final match was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Since then, he has undergone knee replacement surgery and kept his word, never returning to the ring to wrestle.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the former multi-time world champion revealed that if he were to compete in another WrestleMania match, it would have to be against a younger talent, one that could carry him through a decent performance. He even name-dropped a few WWE Superstars.

"Oh, man. Well, I'm not that stupid," began Angle. "So I'm going to make sure it's a young guy because I'm a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him. One of the bigger guys, Braun Strowman. I would love to wrestle Braun. He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He's not as athletic as Brock, he's pretty close. But those guys I think would carry me pretty well through that match." [H/T: Fightful]

Angle even stated while appearing on The A2theK Wrestling Show that he had pitched a scenario for WrestleMania 39 where he would appear in a non-wrestling capacity.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle return to WWE in a more featured on-screen role or for one more match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes