Wes Lee attempts to legitimize his win against his former opponent on NXT

On tonight's episode of NXT 2.0, Wes Lee was in a rematch against Xyon Quinn to prove his last victory against the latter was not a fluke, and he succeded.

The last time both superstars went face-to-face was on the May 31 episode, where Wes Lee captured the victory. In a backstage segment last week, Xyon belittled the win and claimed that he dominated the rest of the fight until the last few seconds.

In tonight's showcase, Lee tried to prove that his win against Quinn a few weeks ago was more than luck in a short but exciting rematch.

Lee started the action and attempted a quick roll-up. However, Quinn quickly deflected and turned the match in his favor. Although Wes displayed his athleticism, Quinn's strength became a roadblock to his momentum.

However, in the final moments of their bout, Wes Lee was able to get some 'luck' on his side again. After a few offenses, he came back into the match and performed a 450 splash to pin Xyon Quinn.

With their match's outcome being similar to the previous one, it's difficult to say if the rivalry between Wes Lee and Xyon Quinn will come to a close. Fans will have to tune into next week's NXT to find out how their rivalry unfolds.

