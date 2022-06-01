Wes Lee shockingly defeats Xion Quinn on NXT 2.0

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee defeated Xion Quinn in a much-anticipated clash on the latest edition of the developmental brand.

Lee and Quinn have been scheduled to compete against each other on several occasions, but the match could not take place due to injuries.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion has had something to prove since embarking on a singles run, taking on the likes of Quinn and Sanga. Following Lee's match against Sanga, Quinn emerged to attack the former MSK member but was fought off by the Indian.

This week, before Xion and Lee had their match, Sanga approached Lee with words of encouragement, telling him to fight Quinn as he had fought the Indian. This seemed to resonate with Lee, who, despite taking a beatdown from Xion, was able to pull off the victory with a roll-up.

WWE @WWE @WesLee_WWE is finally able to get his hands on @XyonQuinnWWE , but he may be regretting that right now. #WWENXT .@WesLee_WWE is finally able to get his hands on @XyonQuinnWWE, but he may be regretting that right now. #WWENXT https://t.co/YKBTgIoufj

Following the defeat, an enraged Quinn thrashed and protested in the ring, and Wes Lee hopped between the ropes and made his way up the ramp.

It will be interesting to see how Xion will respond to the loss and if the friendship between Wes Lee and Sanga progresses any further. You can read more about NXT by clicking here.

